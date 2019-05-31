202
Home » World News » Paris wants a 'Princess…

Paris wants a ‘Princess Diana Square’ at site of her death

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 12:23 am 05/31/2019 12:23am
Share
The Princess of Wales is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany on Monday, Nov. 2, 1987. Prince Charles and Princes Diana are touring Germany presently in an official state visit. (AP Photo/Herman Knippertz)

PARIS (AP) — Paris City Hall wants to name a small plaza after Princess Diana, at the site of the 1997 car crash that killed the cherished British royal.

The site is adjacent to the Alma Tunnel where the accident occurred.

The plaza is currently named after opera singer Maria Callas. A city hall official said Thursday that the city council will vote next month on a measure to rename it after Diana. The city noted that Callas already has a nearby avenue named after her, and that the city wants to honor Diana for her humanitarian work.

The 36-year-old princess, her boyfriend and driver died after their Mercedes crashed into a concrete pillar in the tunnel.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!