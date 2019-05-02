202
Mexican band Cafe Tacvba’s instruments, equipment stolen

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 3:06 pm 05/02/2019 03:06pm
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2014 file photo, Enrique Rangel, from left, Emmanuel del Real, Ruben Albarran and Joselo Rangel, of the musical group Cafe Tacvba, perform at the NCLR ALMA Awards, in Pasadena, Calif. The Mexican rock band said that its instruments and other equipment were stolen and two crew members briefly detained in a highway robbery, early Thursday morning, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican rock band Cafe Tacvba said its instruments and other equipment were stolen and two crew members briefly detained in a highway robbery early Thursday.

In a statement, the band said a truck was carrying its gear through the central state of Puebla early for a scheduled Saturday concert in Cancun when it was assaulted.

The crew members were “brutally beaten and kidnapped for a while,” the statement said.

The band said it was working with authorities to recover the equipment, but regardless would play the show Saturday.

The stretch of highway connecting Puebla and neighboring Veracruz state is known for frequent robberies of cargo trucks as well as assaults on motorists.

