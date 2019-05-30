202
James Marape sworn in as Papua New Guinea’s prime minister

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 7:00 am 05/30/2019 07:00am
In this image made from video, Papua New Guinea's new Prime Minister James Marape speaks to media after being sworn in, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. The former finance minister Marape has been sworn in as the country's new prime minister, following the resignation of Peter O'Neill last week. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (AP) — Former Papua New Guinea Finance Minister James Marape was sworn in as the country’s new prime minister on Thursday, following the resignation of Peter O’Neill last weekend.

Local media reported that the PNG parliament voted overwhelmingly for Marape.

Marape told reporters that he doesn’t have all the answers for the country, but would do his best to mobilize the talents of members of government, the opposition, and “more importantly, talents from the greater Papua New Guineans out there.”

O’Neill resigned last Sunday after seven years on the job. His announcement followed weeks of high-profile defections from his government to the opposition.

