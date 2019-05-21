202
Elle Fanning OK after fainting at Cannes dinner

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 10:08 am 05/21/2019 10:08am
Actress Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon arrival at the Chopard Trophee event at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 20, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

CANNES, France (AP) — Elle Fanning says she fainted at a Cannes Film Festival dinner because her dress was too tight.

The 21-year-old actress collapsed at the Chopard Trophee dinner Monday evening at Cannes. Fanning later posted a message with a thumbs-up photo on Instagram saying she was “all good” despite what she called a fainting spell from her snug Prada gown.

Fanning is on the jury in Cannes. She’s the youngest person ever to be on the nine-person panel that will decide the Palme d’Or.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

