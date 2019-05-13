Ebola treatment center attacked again in eastern Congo

BENI, Congo (AP) — Authorities say an Ebola treatment has come under attack again in eastern Congo. Butembo Mayor Sylvain Kanyamanda said Monday that one of the attackers was killed in the overnight assault in…

BENI, Congo (AP) — Authorities say an Ebola treatment has come under attack again in eastern Congo.

Butembo Mayor Sylvain Kanyamanda said Monday that one of the attackers was killed in the overnight assault in Katwa. Two patients also died after all the nursing staff fled the health facility.

The mayor pleaded with residents to support the Ebola response teams.

The Ebola outbreak that began in August marks the first time that the deadly disease has struck in a conflict zone. Many falsely believe that the virus was brought there so that people could make money off of the local community.

The mistrust and violence has seriously impeded efforts to end the outbreak. The World Health Organization warned last week that the disease could spread beyond two Congolese provinces if the violence continues.

