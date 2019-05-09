202
Home » World News » Drone sighting closes Frankfurt…

Drone sighting closes Frankfurt airport for an hour

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 3:38 am 05/09/2019 03:38am
Share

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Officials in Germany say a drone sighting has closed Frankfurt’s busy international airport for an hour.

An airport spokesman said Thursday that a pilot reported seeing a drone and the airport was closed down from about 7:20 a.m. until 8:20 a.m. (0520 GMT until 0620 GMT) while German federal police searched for the drone and its operator with a helicopter. The airport has since reopened.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Living News Tech News Travel News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!