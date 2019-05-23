202
Home » World News » Britain's losing Eurovision song…

Britain’s losing Eurovision song now lower-scoring than ever

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 12:41 pm 05/23/2019 12:41pm
Share

PARIS (AP) — Britain’s Eurovision song “Bigger Than Us” is an even bigger flop than previously thought after its last-placed entry was stripped of five points to correct a math error.

The song performed by Michael Rice in Israel and watched by millions on Saturday had received just 16 points.

But the show’s organizers added insult to injury in a statement this week as they downgraded Britain’s score to 11.

The error occurred when the Belarusian jury was ousted for illegally divulging how it voted before the final was broadcast.

Organizers created an aggregated result to replace the Belarusian jury votes but miscalculated and incorrectly inflated Britain’s score.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!