202
Home » World News » 1 year after wedding:…

1 year after wedding: Harry and Meghan have new home, son

By The Associated Press May 18, 2019 7:51 am 05/18/2019 07:51am
Share

It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. See photos.

LONDON (AP) — It’s been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex.

The besotted couple wed on May 19, 2018 before rapt crowds outside of Windsor Castle, with one of the largest TV audiences ever assembled.

The couple was lucky enough to enjoy beautiful spring weather on their wedding day. They made the best of it by taking a carriage ride through Windsor.

They maintained a frenetic pace of official engagements until Meghan withdrew from most royal duties in March ahead of the birth of their first child, Archie, who was born this month.

Harry and Meghan have also moved from central London to a more secluded location near Windsor Castle in a quest for privacy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News meghan markle meghan markle prince harry Photo Galleries prince harry World News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays May 19-25
DC-area companies on the Fortune 500 list
Cool cars around $20K
Today in History: May 21
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Comedian Tim Conway dies
Celebrity deaths
Doris Day dies
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
2019 local deaths of note
Britain's royal kids
PHOTOS: NC lawyer named Miss USA
Billboard Music Awards
May entertainment guide
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600