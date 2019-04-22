202
UK’s Prince Louis about to celebrate his first birthday

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 10:47 am 04/22/2019 10:47am
LONDON (AP) — The youngest child of Prince William and his wife Kate is about to celebrate his first birthday.

Prince Louis will mark the milestone Tuesday.

He is fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, his father Prince William, his brother Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte.

Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 Sunday.

He has largely been kept out of the public eye in his first year.

