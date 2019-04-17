202
Home » World News » UK climate protesters block…

UK climate protesters block roads, glue themselves to train

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 8:20 am 04/17/2019 08:20am
Share
Police begin to remove climate activists who glued themselves on top of a Dockland Light Railway train at Canary Wharf station in east London as part of the ongoing climate change protests in the capital on Wednesday April 17, 2019. The group Extinction Rebellion is calling for a week of civil disobedience against what it says is the failure to tackle the causes of climate change. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Climate change protesters have glued themselves to a train and blocked major London intersections on the third day of a civil disobedience campaign.

Three demonstrators were arrested after stopping Docklands Light Railway services at Canary Wharf station on Wednesday.

Police have arrested more than 300 people since Monday during protests by the group Extinction Rebellion.

Demonstrators continue to block sites including Waterloo Bridge over the River Thames and the Oxford Circus and Marble Arch intersections. Many bus routes have been disrupted, to the frustration of commuters.

Lawyer Farhana Yamin, one of those arrested, apologized to public transit users. But she told BBC radio that “we need to take actions that are disruptive so everyone understands the dangers we’re facing right now.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News Travel News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!