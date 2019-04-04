202
Home » World News » The Latest: Police: Suspect…

The Latest: Police: Suspect gave to French far-right group

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 4:30 pm 04/04/2019 04:30pm
Share
FILE - In this March 17, 2019, file photo, a police officer stands guard in front of the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. The man authorities believe carried out the Christchurch mosque attacks is due to make his second court appearance via video link on Friday, April 4, 2019, although media photographs won’t be allowed and reporting on the proceedings will be limited by New Zealand law. Fifty people died in the March 15 attacks on two mosques (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — German police say the suspected New Zealand mosque gunman sent money to a French far-right group.

On Thursday, the Federal Criminal Police Office said it briefed lawmakers on its investigation into ties the alleged Christchurch mosque attacker had to Germany, including buying a ticket to Neuschwanstein Castle last November.

The closed-doors briefing Wednesday also covered money that suspect Brenton Harrison Tarrant transferred to the Generation Identity group in France.

Federal police declined to elaborate. But the German news agency dpa reported the suspect transferred 2,200 euros ($2,470) in September 2017.

Austrian authorities say Tarrant also donated 1,500 euros ($1,680) to Generation Identity’s sister organization, the Identitarian Movement of Austria.

New Zealand police said Thursday that Tarrant will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges in his second court appearance.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!