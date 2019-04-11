202
Tanzania’s government announces outbreak of dengue fever

By The Associated Press April 11, 2019 9:15 am 04/11/2019 09:15am
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian authorities have announced an outbreak of the mosquito-borne dengue fever in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam and Tanga region along the coast.

Deputy health minister Faustine Ndugulile said Thursday that 252 people have been hospitalized in Dar es Salaam while 55 others have been admitted at health facilities in the Tanga region.

Dengue fever causes severe headache along with muscle and joint pain. There is no cure.

The Tanzanian government attributes the outbreak to heavy rainfall.

