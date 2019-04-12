202
Swiss to vote on animal testing as foes put a ban on ballot

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019
GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss will get their say on whether to allow animal and human testing of products sold in the rich Alpine country, amid howls of concern from those who insist it’s inhumane.

The federal government says petitioners have successfully collected the minimum 100,000 signatures required to put their push for a “ban on human and animal experimentation” on the ballot.

The measure, if passed, would limit use of such testing to the “overwhelming interest” of the specific animal or human subject, bar import or export of products developed through animal testing, and provide for public financing of alternative testing.

No date has been set for the balloting, which is part of Switzerland’s system of regular referendums giving voters a direct say in policymaking. It is likely to take many months.

