202
Home » World News » Strikes grounds hundreds more…

Strikes grounds hundreds more Scandinavian Airlines flights

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 6:56 am 04/30/2019 06:56am
Share
Passengers queue at the SAS counter in Oslo Airport, Gardermoen, Norway, Monday, April 29, 2019. A strike among pilots at Scandinavian Airlines has entered its fourth day with the carrier being forced to cancel 1,213 flights Monday and Tuesday, affecting some 110,000 passengers. (Heiko Junge, NTB scanpixvia AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines says it will cancel another 504 flight departures across the Nordic region on Wednesday, affecting about 47,000 passengers, due to a pilots’ strike.

The cancellation comes on top of 546 flights canceled Tuesday and hundreds more since pilots began an open-ended strike on Friday due to the collapse of pay negotiations.

CEO Rickard Gustafson says the pilots’ demands “entail significant cost increases for SAS that would threaten the company’s long-term competitiveness and consequently, the jobs of all SAS employees.”

Gustafson said Tuesday the airline was “prepared … to find a solution” in the talks on a new collective bargaining agreement. Those talks, he said, are in “a deadlock.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Living News Travel News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!