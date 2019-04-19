Juncker: EU cannot keep extending Brexit deadline for UK

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is warning Britain that the country’s departure from the European Union cannot be put off “indefinitely.” Britain was originally scheduled to leave the EU on March 29…

Britain was originally scheduled to leave the EU on March 29 but that date has been delayed twice, first to April 12 and now to Oct. 31, because the U.K. Parliament has repeatedly voted down Prime Minister Theresa May’s EU divorce agreement.

In an interview published Saturday, Juncker told Germany’s Funke Media Group he hopes Britain will “make use of this time and not waste it again. He says “the best solution” would be for British lawmakers to have adopted the divorce agreement by the new Brexit date.

He says “this must one day come to an end.”

Juncker also said Britain will likely be an EU member next month when EU elections are held.

