Climate protesters bare almost all during UK Brexit debate

By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 3:38 pm 04/01/2019 03:38pm
In this photo made available from the Twitter page of James Heappey MP, demonstrators protest in the public gallery in the House of Commons, London, Monday April 1, 2019. A dozen demonstrators have been arrested after stripping off in Britain's House of Commons to protest climate change. (James Heappey via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A dozen demonstrators have been arrested after stripping off in Britain’s House of Commons to protest climate change.

The protesters stripped down to their underpants in the public gallery Monday while lawmakers were debating Brexit. Some had slogans including “SOS” and “stop wasting time” written on their bodies.

The group Extinction Rebellion said the protest was an attempt “to draw politicians’ attention to the climate and ecological crisis.”

Police officers removed the protesters, some of whom had glued their hands to a glass barrier. Police said they were arrested on suspicion of “outraging public decency.”

Lawmakers continued debating Brexit, with some making reference to the disruption. Conservative legislator Nick Boles said “it has long been a thoroughly British trait to be able to ignore pointless nakedness.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

