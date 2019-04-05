202
Home » World News » Archbishop: Vatican decision closure…

Archbishop: Vatican decision closure to a ‘sorrowful shame’

By The Associated Press April 5, 2019 12:58 am 04/05/2019 12:58am
Share

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The archbishop of Guam, Michael Byrnes, says the Vatican’s decision to uphold its conviction of the U.S. territory’s ousted Archbishop Anthony Apuron for sexually abusing minors marks a sorrowful chapter in church history.

At a news conference in Guam on Friday, Byrnes said: “The church does not rejoice when members of the church plummet from grace and are found guilty of grave wrong. In this case, egregious sin of child abuse. It’s a deep and sorrowful shame.”

While the Vatican exiled Apuron from the Pacific island and barred him from presenting himself as a bishop, it stopped short of defrocking him.

The Vatican announced the decision Thursday. It cannot be appealed.

Victims and their advocates denounced the sentence as inadequate. The ousted bishop continues to maintain his innocence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!