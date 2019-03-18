202
Home » World News » Trump says media trying…

Trump says media trying to blame him for NZ massacre

By The Associated Press March 18, 2019 10:11 am 03/18/2019 10:11am
Share
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is unfairly being blamed for the New Zealand mosque massacre.

Trump tweeted Monday that the media “is working overtime to blame me for the horrible attack in New Zealand.” He adds: “They will have to work very hard to prove that one.”

The gunman in last week’s massacre left a document in which he called himself a white nationalist and referred to Trump as “a symbol of renewed white identity.”

Trump had expressed sympathy for the victims, but played down the threat of white nationalism across the world, saying he didn’t consider it a rising threat despite data suggesting it’s growing.

In the past, Trump has drawn criticism for saying “both sides” were to blame for violence at a deadly white supremacist demonstration.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!