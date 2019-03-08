202
Puerto Rico’s Farruko pleads guilty to not declaring cash

By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 12:41 pm 03/08/2019 12:41pm
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017 file photo, Farruko performs at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles. Farruko pleaded guilty Thursday, March 7, 2019, to not declaring nearly $52,000 in cash discovered in his luggage and shoes when he arrived in the U.S. territory from the Dominican Republic in March 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican singer Farruko has pleaded guilty to not declaring nearly $52,000 in cash discovered in his luggage and shoes when he arrived in the U.S. territory from the Dominican Republic last year.

The well-known reggaeton and trap singer, whose real name is Carlos Efren Reyes, is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

He was detained at the territory’s airport in March 2018 after arriving by helicopter and was placed under house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Farruko had told reporters at the time that he was singing in the Dominican Republic and forgot to report the money. He entered his plea on Thursday.

