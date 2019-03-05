202
Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

By The Associated Press March 5, 2019 8:46 am 03/05/2019 08:46am
Britain's senior royals have gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the investiture of Prince Charles as the Prince of Wales. See photos.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s senior royals have gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the investiture of Prince Charles as the Prince of Wales.

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday by Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles was joined by his wife, Camilla, his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives, Kate and Meghan.

The 70-year-old Charles was formally invested with the title Prince of Wales at a ceremony at Caernarfon Castle by his mother, the queen, in 1969.

The investiture regalia he wore that day was on display at the celebration.

