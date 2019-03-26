202
Norway avalanche kills 2 people in construction machines

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 12:36 pm 03/26/2019 12:36pm
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police say an avalanche in northern Norway has killed two people.

Bent-Are Eilertsen, police spokesman for Norway’s northern Nordland district, said the 200-meter-wide (660-foot) avalanche happened Tuesday on the southern tip of the Lofoten archipelago.

Eilertsen said the two people who died were sitting in construction equipment on a road at the foot of Durmaalstind mountain at the time.

He didn’t identify the victims.

Four skiers — a woman from Sweden and three men from Finland — were killed by a 300-meter-wide (990-foot) avalanche in northern Norway, near Tromsoe, in January.

