Giant troll statue in Norway theme park burns to ground

By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 11:06 am 03/28/2019 11:06am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Northern Norway police say a theme park’s giant troll statue, claimed to be the largest in the world, has burnt to the ground.

Police said at the time of Thurday’s fire, the park was closed and no one was inside the nearly 18-meter (59.4-feet) tall attraction made mainly of Styrofoam.

Wary of the smoke, officials protectively evacuated the area near the troll theme park, which sits on the Senja peninsula, some 68 kilometers (42 miles) south of Tromsoe.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Trolls are human-like creatures from Scandinavian folklore who live in mountains and caves.

