202
Home » World News » German Wikipedia blacked out…

German Wikipedia blacked out in protest of EU copyright plan

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 10:35 am 03/21/2019 10:35am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Wikipedia’s German-language page has been blacked out in protest of a proposal to change European Union copyright rules.

Visitors to the online encyclopedia’s German section were greeted Thursday with a statement from Wikipedia authors urging them to contact EU lawmakers to try to stop the bill.

The most controversial section would require companies such as YouTube and Facebook to take responsibility for copyrighted material that’s uploaded to their platforms.

Proponents say the new rules will help ensure that authors, artists and journalists are paid for their work.

Opponents claim they could restrict freedom of speech, hamper online creativity and force websites to install filters that prevent uploading of copyrighted work.

The European Parliament is due to vote on the bill March 26.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Tech News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!