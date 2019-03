As the countdown builds for the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal baby, the guessing game over the baby’s name has intensified, too.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have not revealed whether they are expecting a girl or a boy. Once Meghan gives birth, it could be days before the baby’s name is revealed to the public.

None of the uncertainty has stopped odds-makers from placing their bets on the baby’s name.

Diana, Victoria and Albert are among the names currently touted as the odds-on favorite by Ladbrokes, a London-based betting and gambling company.

Unlike the children of Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Harry and Meghan’s baby will not automatically carry the title of prince or princess. Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, does have the discretion to issue his child a title after the boy or girl is born.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, may follow in the royal tradition of giving their child several middles names. Harry’s full name, for example, is Henry Charles Albert David.

Here is what to know about the meaning behind the names that are current favorites for Harry and Meghan’s child:

Diana: Naming the baby Diana would, of course, be a tribute to Harry’s beloved mother, the late Princess Diana, who died when Harry was just 12 years old.

William and Kate included Diana in the name of their daughter, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

Victoria: Queen Victoria reigned in the 1800s after her three uncles ahead of her in the succession had no legitimate children who survived to take the throne.

Victoria, who became queen when she was 18 years old, is associated with “Britain’s great age of industrial expansion, economic progress and, especially, empire,” according to the royal family’s website.

Albert: Prince Albert married Queen Victoria in 1840, three years after she became the Queen of England. Albert, a father of nine, is remembered for his contributions to the arts in the U.K.

He was an “enlightened patron” of music and served as President of the Fine Arts Commission, among other patronages, according to the royal family’s website.

Alice: Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, was an aunt of Queen Elizabeth II. Alice, who died in 2004 at the age of 102, lived in Kenya for a time and was known as an accomplished artist.

Philip: Philip would honor Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, 97, the longest-serving consort in British history.

None of William and Kate’s three children have Philip in their names so it could be one that Harry and Meghan opt to use.

Alexander: Alexander is a name steeped in tradition for the royals. William and Kate’s oldest son, Prince George, has Alexander as one of his middle names.

Queen Elizabeth has Alexandra, the female version of Alexander, in her name and one of George the First’s daughters was an Alexandra.

Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandparents, named their sixth child, who died shortly after birth, Prince Alexander John Charles Albert of Wales.

