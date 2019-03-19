202
Colbert postpones visit to New Zealand after attack

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 12:04 pm 03/19/2019 12:04pm
This Sept. 26, 2018 photo release by CBS shows New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, with host Stephen Colbert during a taping of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," in New York. Colbert has postponed what was supposed to be a surprise visit to New Zealand following the terrorist attack in Christchurch that killed 50 people. Colbert’s The top-rated American late-night show said that he was supposed to travel to New Zealand on Wednesday for a week of shows. He was invited last fall when Ardern was a guest on the show. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Talk show host Stephen Colbert has postponed what was supposed to be a surprise visit to New Zealand following the terrorist attack in Christchurch that killed 50 people.

Colbert’s “Late Show,” the top-rated American late-night show, said that he was supposed to travel to New Zealand on Wednesday for a week of shows. He was invited last fall when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was a guest on “Late Show.”

Colbert, on his show Monday night, said he was heartbroken at what the country is going through and prays that residents have the courage that Americans seem to lack to take action against violence.

He said he hopes to reschedule the visit.

