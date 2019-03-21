202
American skier, 20, dies in fall from cliff in Swiss Alps

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 6:17 pm 03/21/2019 06:17pm
GENEVA (AP) — Police in southwestern Switzerland say a 20-year-old American who was skiing off-piste has died after falling dozens of meters off a rocky cliff.

The Wallis regional police force said prosecutors were investigating Thursday after the man’s body was found in backcountry terrain near the 4 Vallees ski area.

A search team backed by a helicopter had been looking for the man since friends reported him missing on Wednesday.

Police did not name the skier.

