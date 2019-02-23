202
Wutip upgraded to super typhoon; lashes Guam with high winds

By The Associated Press February 23, 2019 1:29 pm 02/23/2019 01:29pm
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A powerful typhoon about 170 miles (274 kilometers) off the U.S. territory of Guam is lashing the Pacific island with high winds and heavy rain.

The Nation Weather Service says Wutip was upgraded to a category 4 super typhoon as it gained intensity. Winds near the storm’s center were estimated Sunday at 155 mph (249 kph).

Civil defense officials say Guam will experience tropical storm force winds between 40-45 mph (64-72 kph) and rainfall of up to 6 inches (15.24 centimeters). Power outages were reported.

Guam residents were advised to stay inside until the storm passes.

Wutip was slowly moving northwest, away from Guam. The weather service said the storm could intensify to a category 5 typhoon before it begins to weaken late Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

