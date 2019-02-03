Union calls ground staff strike Monday at Hamburg Airport

202
By The Associated Press February 3, 2019 2:37 pm 02/03/2019 02:37pm
BERLIN (AP) — A labor union in Germany has called on ground staff at Hamburg Airport to walk off the job on Monday over a pay dispute.

German news agency dpa reported that the ver.di union said the strike would begin at 3 a.m. (0200 GMT) and last all day. The international airport said delays and cancelations should be expected, but further details weren’t immediately available Sunday night.

The union is seeking a pay increase for nearly 1,000 ground staff at the airport, including workers who handle planes and luggage.

Employers criticized the strike and ver.di’s announcement of it on the eve of the walkout.

