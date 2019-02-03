The Latest: Montenegro: Lake searched after boat capsizes

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — The Latest on the winter weather in Europe (all times local): 9:00 p.m. At least one person has drowned and three are missing after a boat overturned during stormy weather on…

At least one person has drowned and three are missing after a boat overturned during stormy weather on a lake in southern Montenegro.

Montenegro media reported that tall waves generated by strong wind capsized a boat on Lake Skadar on Sunday.

Three family members reportedly fell into the 44-kilometer-long (27-mile-long) lake on the border with Albania. One body has been recovered, while the two other people are missing.

Authorities say a man who tried to help also is missing.

Strong winds along the Adriatic Sea coast have closed roads and disrupted traffic in the Balkans.

___

6:45 p.m.

A rapid rise in temperatures and torrential rain over 24 hours has caused havoc in many parts of Bosnia, flooding residential areas and roads and destroying a pedestrian bridge.

The jump in temperatures from zero to over 15 degrees Celsius caused snow to quickly melt and triggered floods in the central part of the country.

Combined with heavy rain, the snowmelt caused small rivers to burst their banks, flooding more than 100 homes in villages around the Bosnian town of Zenica.

Bosnian rescue services have raised security alerts for the central parts of the country and evacuated hundreds of elderly residents from their homes. Several landslides were reported in the south.

In a Sarajevo suburb, floodwaters destroyed a pedestrian bridge.

There were no reports of deaths or injuries.

___

2:10 p.m.

A rare snowstorm accompanied by flashes of lightning in Prague has caused on roads and at the Czech capital’s international airport.

At least five flights to Prague’ Vaclav Havel Airport were diverted to the Czech Republic’s second-largest city, Brno, or to Vienna in neighboring Austria on Sunday. Other flights are being delayed.

Authorities say public transportation in Prague also has been affected. Service on some bus lines has been suspended.

Some parts of the country had received up to one foot of snow by Sunday morning and fallen trees closed several train tracks.

At least 33,000 households were without electricity around Sunday noon.

Meteorologists say the snow is expected to continue for the rest of the day.

___

11:15 a.m.

Heavy snow in Germany has forced organizers to cancel the last World Cup skiing race before the world championships.

Organizers on Sunday called off a men’s giant slalom at Garmisch-Partenkirchen a day after they also had to cancel a downhill for the same reason.

Course workers started at 4 a.m. but failed to clear up to 30 centimeters (12 inches) of fresh snow from the Kandahar course because it kept snowing during the morning.

FIS race director Markus Waldner said efforts had to be stopped as “we started to damage the race line with the machines.”

Skiing’s governing body was looking to reschedule both races after the Feb. 5-17 world championships, which begin Tuesday in Are, Sweden.

