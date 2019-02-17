202
Home » World News » Pope asks for prayers…

Pope asks for prayers for sex abuse summit at Vatican

By The Associated Press February 17, 2019 6:26 am 02/17/2019 06:26am
Share
Pope Francis addresses the Governing Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a United Nations agency, in Rome, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is asking for prayers for this week’s sex abuse summit at the Vatican, calling abuse an “urgent challenge of our time.”

He has summoned bishops to Rome to help him chart a way forward after decades of abuse by priests and prelates and the systematic cover-ups of that by their superiors. The scandals have eroded Catholics’ trust in the Vatican and in church leaders like bishops.

Francis told pilgrims and other visitors Sunday in St. Peter’s Square that beginning Thursday, the heads of episcopal conferences worldwide will discuss “protection of minors in the church.”

He said: “I ask prayers for this appointment, which I wanted as an act of strong pastoral responsibility in the face of an urgent challenge of our time.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500