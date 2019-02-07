202
Home » World News » Manfred Eigen, 1967 Nobel…

Manfred Eigen, 1967 Nobel chemistry laureate, dies at 91

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 7:08 am 02/07/2019 07:08am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Manfred Eigen, who shared the Nobel Prize for chemistry in 1967 for his work on extremely fast chemical reactions, has died. He was 91.

The Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Goettingen, Germany, which Eigen founded in 1971, said that he died on Wednesday. Herbert Jaeckle, an emeritus director at the institute, said Thursday that “perhaps more than anybody else, Manfred Eigen understood how to think out of the box and successfully pursue new scientific directions.”

Eigen was awarded half the 1967 chemistry Nobel, with the other half going jointly to R.G.W. Norrish and George Porter.

Eigen in 1953 introduced high-frequency sound waves as a way of bringing about rapid chemical reactions and processes, whose speed could be calculated based on the sound waves’ energy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Science News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500