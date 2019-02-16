High-speed train in Germany evacuated after pistol is found

202
By The Associated Press February 16, 2019 11:27 am 02/16/2019 11:27am
BERLIN (AP) — German police say hundreds of passengers have been taken off a high-speed train at the Frankfurt airport station after a pistol was found in a toilet on board.

The train, which was traveling from Dortmund to Munich, was stopped at the station and evacuated on Saturday after a cleaner found the weapon. Police told the dpa news agency that it wasn’t loaded. It wasn’t clear how it ended up on the train.

Some 700 passengers had to leave the train, which was searched for explosives as a precaution by police using sniffer dogs.

