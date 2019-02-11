202
Home » World News » Christian Bale says he…

Christian Bale says he felt like ‘bullfrog’ in Cheney role

By The Associated Press February 11, 2019 9:29 am 02/11/2019 09:29am
Share
Actor Christian Bale poses for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'Vice' at the 2019 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — Christian Bale says transforming himself into former Vice President Dick Cheney made him feel “like a bullfrog.”

Bale has been nominated for a best actor Oscar for his part in “Vice,” which also has best movie and best director nominations. He and director Adam McKay presented the movie Monday at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it is screening out of competition.

Asked how he felt in Cheney’s body, which required an impressive physical transformation, Bale replied: “Like a bullfrog. Or sometimes he’s been described as a walrus.”

He added: “I built up my neck so I felt like I could take anything … I just felt like a bulldozer all day long.”

Bale said of the role that “it’s lovely to have a challenge … it seemed almost impossible.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Movie News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500