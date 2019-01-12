202.5
Workers in Alps use break in weather to clear snow

By The Associated Press January 12, 2019 5:38 am 01/12/2019 05:38am
A snow plow drives on a street near the Bavarian city Berchtesgaden, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Workers in southern Germany are using a break in the weather to try and clear heavy loads of snow from roofs and roads.

Heavy snow has paralyzed parts of Europe in recent days, cutting off mountain villages, disrupting transport and triggering avalanches. In all, at least 21 weather-related deaths have been reported across the continent in the last 10 days.

More snow and rain was expected from Saturday evening in southern Germany. Bavarian governor Markus Soeder said after attending a meeting of rescue services in Bad Toelz, south of Munich, that some 5,000 people were involved in responding to the situation in his state.

