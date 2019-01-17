202
Ukraine OKs property law that could affect 12,000 churches

By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 7:40 am 01/17/2019 07:40am
Metropolitan Epiphanius, the head of the independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church, conducts the Christmas service in the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Ukraine’s parliament has adopted a bill spelling out procedures for transferring church property after a new unified Ukrainian church was granted independence.

The Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople earlier this month granted independence to a new Ukrainian Orthodox Church, formally severing its centuries-long ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Ukrainian parliament Thursday voted for a bill that spells out the procedures for transferring church property if a parish decides to join a new church. The bill has yet to be signed by the president.

The bill could potentially affect some 12,000 churches in Ukraine and vast amounts of property.

The final draft allows those who oppose joining the new Ukrainian church to rent the church properties for their own rites.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

