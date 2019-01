By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — UK Parliament rejects Prime Minister May’s Brexit deal with the European Union by 432 votes to 202. UK opposition leader calls no-confidence vote in government after Brexit defeat; vote to be held Wednesday.

