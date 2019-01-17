Thousands skip school again to go to Belgium climate protest

BRUSSELS (AP) — More than 10,000 students skipped school again in Belgium to join a march demanding better protections of the globe’s fragile climate. Despite the rain and cold, the colorful protest march in Brussels…

Despite the rain and cold, the colorful protest march in Brussels was bigger than the initial one last week.

Banners reading “School strike 4 Climate” and “Skipping school? No. We fight for our future,” highlighted the march, which was free of incidents.

Some schools show understanding for the no-shows.

Patrick Lancksweerdt, a director of a local school, told De Standaard newspaper that “education has to turn youngsters into mature citizens. By their actions, they proved that they are.”

The students hope to turn the rallies into weekly events.

