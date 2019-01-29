Greek farmers vow to keep up roadblocks despite court action

202
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Farmers blocking a key highway in Greece for a second day to demand tax cuts are vowing to keep up their protest despite a summons for leaders to appear in court for transport disruptions.

Protest leader Rizos Maroudas on Tuesday accused the left-wing government of seeking their prosecution to avoid the embarrassment of ordering their arrest.

He said he and another nine organizers have received summonses for inciting the blockades.

More than 200 farmers with their tractors have blocked the main north-south highway linking Athens and Thessaloniki at Nikaia, outside the northern city of Larissa, forcing long traffic diversions.

Others are threatening similar action elsewhere in Greece.

They are protesting tax hikes and pension measures imposed during Greece’s bailout programs, and what they describe as unfair practices from large buyers.

