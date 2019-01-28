European rights envoy talks with France about yellow vests

PARIS (AP) — The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights is traveling to Paris to meet with French authorities to discuss human rights issues related to the yellow vests protests. A day after yellow…

PARIS (AP) — The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights is traveling to Paris to meet with French authorities to discuss human rights issues related to the yellow vests protests.

A day after yellow vests demonstrated for an 11th straight weekend in Paris and across France, Dunja Mijatovic said Monday on Twitter that she will hold talks with French deputy Interior Minister Laurent Nunez and France’s defender of rights, Jacques Toubon.

The council of Europe’s press office confirmed that Mijatovic will also meet with representatives of France’s human rights commission, police and journalists.

About 2,000 people have been injured during yellow vests protests as the demonstrations demanding more economic justice often descended into violence. Ten people have also been killed in road incidents since the protests started on Nov. 17.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.