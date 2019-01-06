Couple killed taking shortcut across train tracks in Germany

202.5
By The Associated Press January 6, 2019 9:10 am 01/06/2019 09:10am
BERLIN (AP) — German police say a 71-year-old man and his 67-year-old wife were killed by a train late Saturday after trying to take a shortcut across the tracks.

Police in the southwestern city of Reutlingen said Sunday that the couple had disembarked from a regional train at a suburban stop and wanted to get to their home nearby.

The pair illegally crossed the tracks behind their train and they were fatally struck by a special service going the other way. Nobody else was injured.

