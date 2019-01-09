202.5
Home » World News » Avalanche risk in Austria…

Avalanche risk in Austria grows as snowfall continues

By The Associated Press January 9, 2019 6:29 am 01/09/2019 06:29am
Share
A digger removes shnow in the city center of Miesbach, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Due to heavy snow fall the Miesbach county announced a disater alert. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities are issuing the highest avalanche warning possible for several regions, while more than 350 residents in Bavaria were snowed in and a teacher was killed while skiing in the Alps.

At least 14 weather-related deaths have been reported in Europe over the last week.

Schools remained closed in parts of Austria and southern Germany on Wednesday, several roads and highways were blocked leading to a 20-kilometer (12.4-mile) traffic jam near Munich and trucks had to deliver food to the snowed-in Bavarian community Buchenhoehe near Berchtesgarden as snow continued falling across the northern Alps.

Austrian news agency APA reported that a 62-year-old teacher was killed while skiing in Mariazeller Buergeralpe in Austria when he fell and got buried in a snowbank.

Many slopes have been closed as a precaution.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500