90 flights canceled at Munich airport due to heavy snowfall

By The Associated Press January 5, 2019 7:38 am 01/05/2019 07:38am
Coral singer in traditional costumes walk through the snow in Eglingen, southern Germany, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Munich Airport says about 90 flights have been canceled because of heavy snowfall affecting parts of Central Europe.

Southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland saw several inches (centimeters) of fresh snow early Saturday.

According to German news agency dpa, the cancelations in Munich affected about one in 10 flights Saturday at Germany’s second-biggest airport.

