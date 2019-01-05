90 flights canceled at Munich airport due to heavy snowfall

BERLIN (AP) — Munich Airport says about 90 flights have been canceled because of heavy snowfall affecting parts of Central Europe. Southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland saw several inches (centimeters) of fresh snow early Saturday.…

BERLIN (AP) — Munich Airport says about 90 flights have been canceled because of heavy snowfall affecting parts of Central Europe.

Southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland saw several inches (centimeters) of fresh snow early Saturday.

According to German news agency dpa, the cancelations in Munich affected about one in 10 flights Saturday at Germany’s second-biggest airport.

