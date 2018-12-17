202.5
UK police evacuate city street after hotel ‘threat’

By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 1:25 pm 12/17/2018 01:25pm
LONDON (AP) — Police in Britain say they have evacuated part of a main street in the Welsh capital, Cardiff, after a hotel received threats.

The South Wales Police force says it was informed at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday (1515GMT) that “threats had been made to people in a hotel” in St. Mary St., one of Cardiff’s main shopping streets.

The force says “a number of people” have left the premises and there are no reports of injuries.

Police say nearby buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

