Sweden moves to ban outdoor smoking

By The Associated Press December 13, 2018 4:00 am 12/13/2018 04:00am
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden is banning outdoor smoking in certain public places, including playgrounds and train station platforms.

In a 142-120 vote Wednesday, the Riksdagen extended the smoking ban as of July 1, 2019. Smoking in outdoor restaurants and entrances to booths for smokers will also be banned.

In Sweden, smoking is currently allowed in designated smoking areas in most workplaces and public places.

Official figures show only 11 percent of the Swedish population of 10 million smoked daily in 2016, with about 10 percent smoking occasionally.

In May 2005, Sweden banned smoking in bars and restaurants.

According to the new law, the goal is to make the Scandinavian country smoke-free by 2025.

