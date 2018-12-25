202.5
Roseanne Barr to address Israeli parliament in January

By The Associated Press December 25, 2018 2:48 am 12/25/2018 02:48am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former television star Roseanne Barr says she will be traveling to Israel in January and has been invited to address the country’s parliament.

Barr announced her visit to Israel on Monday, saying her aim is to “further my own knowledge of Jewish and Israeli history” and speak out “against the insidious and anti-Semitic BDS movement.” BDS refers to a Palestinian-led movement calling for boycott, divestment and sanctions of Israel.

ABC canceled its reboot of “Roseanne” in May after Barr tweeted racist remarks about former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, whose organization sponsored Barr’s trip, says that “bringing an incredibly proud Jewish woman like Rosanne to Israel will be a great boost to its citizens.”

