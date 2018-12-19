Romania to upgrade its armed forces over next decade

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s top defense body has agreed to upgrade the country’s armed forces and equipment in the next decade. President Klaus Iohannis said from 2019 to 2028, Romania will acquire ground-to-air missiles,…

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s top defense body has agreed to upgrade the country’s armed forces and equipment in the next decade.

President Klaus Iohannis said from 2019 to 2028, Romania will acquire ground-to-air missiles, multirole combat aircraft, armored transporters and medical evacuation helicopters.

The Supreme Defense Council on Tuesday also confirmed NATO-member Romania would spend 2 percent of gross domestic product on defense this year, up from 1.81 percent.

NATO members agreed in 2014 to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense within a decade.

Iohannis said that next year about 1,900 troops would take part in various foreign missions and operations, 130 more than the current year.

Romania has 690 troops in the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan that provides training, advice and assistance to local security forces.

