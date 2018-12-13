French base jumper killed in accident in Swiss Alps

GENEVA (AP) — Police say a French base jumper has been killed in an accident in the Swiss Alps. The 44-year-old man, who wasn’t identified, jumped from the “High Ultimate” jump site at Stechelberg, near…

The 44-year-old man, who wasn’t identified, jumped from the “High Ultimate” jump site at Stechelberg, near Lauterbrunnen, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police in Bern canton (state) said Thursday that the man got into difficulty shortly after jumping for reasons that remain unclear, and he plunged to the ground. They are investigating the cause of the accident.

