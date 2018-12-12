Francis honors Virgin of Guadalupe, patron of Americas

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is urging the faithful to make service the focus of their faith as he honors the patron of the Americas, the Virgin of Guadalupe. He’s also telling followers not…

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is urging the faithful to make service the focus of their faith as he honors the patron of the Americas, the Virgin of Guadalupe. He’s also telling followers not resort to violence.

Speaking at a special Mass for the Virgin in St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday, Francis said fancy words and programs aren’t necessary to spread the faith. Rather, he said, people should walk with others, particularly those on the margins, and hold each other up.

He said: “Protagonism doesn’t require humiliating, mistreating or criticizing others to feel important.”

Francis is expected to highlight the Virgin of Guadalupe during a visit to Panama for the Catholic Church’s World Youth Day in January.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.