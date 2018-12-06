Berlin film fest to open with new movie from Lone Scherfig

202.5
By The Associated Press December 6, 2018 7:29 am 12/06/2018 07:29am
BERLIN (AP) — Organizers of the Berlin International Film Festival say the 2019 event will open with a premiere of Danish director Lone Scherfig’s new movie, “The Kindness of Strangers.”

This winter’s “Berlinale,” the first of the year’s major European film festivals, will be the last under longtime festival director Dieter Kosslick.

Organizers on Thursday announced the movie from Scherfig, “An Education,” which follows an ensemble of characters through a New York City winter, as the opening film on Feb. 7. It features Zoe Kazan, Andrea Riseborough and Bill Nighy among others. Kosslick said that Scherfig’s “feel for characters, strong emotions and subtle humor promises a wonderful start to the festival.”

The 69th edition of the event runs through Feb. 17.

