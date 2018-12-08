Avalanche in Italian Alps kills French skier; other escapes

202.5
By The Associated Press December 8, 2018
ROME (AP) — Italian news reports say an avalanche in the Italian Alps has fatally struck a skier, but his girlfriend survived the snow slide.

The Italian news agency ANSA said the French couple was skiing Saturday at 2,500 meters (about 8,200 feet) high above the town of Chamois in the northwestern Valle d’Aosta region when a mass of snow broke off a crest.

ANSA said the man was dragged by the avalanche for 70 meters (230 feet) and was found buried under 2 meters (6 1/2 feet) of snow.

